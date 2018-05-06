Kairana bypoll: SP leader to contest on RLD ticket

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Following local equations, it was decided that Tabassum Hassan will contest on an RLD ticket…” (Representational) SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Following local equations, it was decided that Tabassum Hassan will contest on an RLD ticket…” (Representational)

A day after the meeting between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary here, the two parties Saturday decided to field SP’s Tabassum Hassan and Niam-ul-Hassan for the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly bypolls, respectively.

While Tabassum will contest on an RLD ticket, Niam-ul-Hassan will fight the bypolls with support from RLD and BSP.

While sources in RLD confirmed the development and said that the official announcement would come on Sunday, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Following local equations, it was decided that Tabassum Hassan will contest on an RLD ticket…” RLD leaders feel that considering the issues of farmers in western UP, the party stands a better chance there at present.

However, those within the SP said that the move was to maintain the momentum created by the victory of an SP-BSP alliance in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in such a manner that the loss does not directly hit the SP.

