Kailash Vijayvargiya sees international conspiracy behind Dalit anger

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that there is an “international conspiracy” which is fuelling discontent among the Dalits. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The discontent among the Dalits is being fuelled as part of an international conspiracy. Some forces do not want unity in the society. We all need to be on alert on this issue.”

When asked, he didn’t specify who he meant by “forces”. “There are several such forces, who would be exposed at the right time,” he said. Some political parties, now marginalised by people, too are trying to incite the Dalits, he said. Recently, Maharashtra witnessed strong Dalit protests over violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district.

On the Rajput organisation Karani Sena’s protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Padmaavat”, Vijayvargiya said, “Filmmakers should avoid making films on subjects which tarnish the image of any community. Social sentiments should be respected. “I will not say anything either in favour or against the call for boycott of the film. Law and order should be maintained….Constitution and the court should be respected,” he added.

The Supreme Court yesterday paved the way for the nation-wide release of the film by staying notifications issued by some states banning its screening.

