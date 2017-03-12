Kailash Satyarthi’s Nobel citation recovered

Police with the citation. Thieves thought it was worthless Police with the citation. Thieves thought it was worthless

A MONTH after Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi’s Peace Prize citation was stolen from his house, police have recovered it from the jungles near southeast Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. According to police, the mounted police unit and the dog squad were roped in to look for the citation.

Watch What Else Is Making News

On February 12, police had arrested three brothers in connection with the thefts at three homes, including Satyarthi’s, at Kalkaji. While police recovered the replica of the Nobel Peace Prize medal and other valuables, the citation remained missing.

Police sources said a team of 15 policemen, led by the SHO of Kalkaji police station, was tasked with searching the areas where the accused persons had gone after the robbery.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “During interrogation, the trio disclosed that they dumped some of the stolen items in the forest area nearby as they thought they were worthless. We then conducted a grid-mapping of places they visited after the crime. With the help of the mounted police unit and the dog squad, we searched several jungle areas in Ghaziabad, Kalkaji and Govindpuri. The team was searching the jungle in Sangam Vihar when they found the citation in a bag under some rocks.”

“The accused were clueless about the citation. They realised what they had in their possession only when they switched on the news the morning after the theft,” an officer said.

Police added that a few days ago, during their search, they also recovered a shawl belonging to Satyarthi from the Kalkaji jungle area. “It appears the shawl fell from their bag while they were fleeing,” police said.

Satyarthi, meanwhile, said, “I am thankful to Delhi Police for their efforts in recovering the Nobel replica and the original citation. The Nobel belongs to every Indian citizen and child.”