Kailash Satyarthi house theft: Police recover stolen replica of Nobel Prize, arrest 3

Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the theft case at Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s house as it recovered the replica of the Nobel Peace Prize and its citation along with jewellery, stolen from his residence, news agency ANI reported. The police also arrested three people in connection with the case. On Saturday, police had identified the burglars who were involved in the theft at the Nobel laureate’s house. The thieves entered the house solely with the intention to rob jewellery and had also broke into the neighbouring houses. Police had earlier found a pair of shoes in Satyarthi’s house that were suspected to belong to the burglars, but they later turned out to be part of the items that were stolen from one of the other houses.

“Earlier, Satyarthi’s son said the shoes belonged to his father but after his return, Satyarthi said the shoes don’t belong to him. We thought that the shoes belong to one of the burglars but later it turned out, that they had been left behind by them,” a senior police officer said. “The shoes had been stolen from one of the other houses that had been broken into and probably were left by the burglars since they didn’t have enough space in their bag,” he said.

The thieves allegedly stole the replica of the Nobel Medal and the citation, along with a host of other mementos received by Satyarthi from around the world.

