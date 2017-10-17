Kailash Satyarthi bats for national children’s tribunal

Satyarthi with President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi. PTI Satyarthi with President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi. PTI

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Monday advocated setting up of a national children’s tribunal, along the lines of the National Green Tribunal, to deal with cases of child sexual abuse and trafficking.

Speaking at an event to mark the culmination of the 35-day Bharat Yatra, which he undertook from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Satyathi said, “This body would be like the NGT, and would oversee effective and expeditious disposal of cases related to child abuse and assault, rehabilitation in cases of abuse and other safety matters, including enforcement of laws and relief….”

He received appreciation from President Ram Nath Kovind, who said cases of sexual abuse were kept under wraps due to the stigma of ostracisation. “I urge Mr Satyarthi to draw a five-year road map to help build an India that is safe for children… without that we cannot progress towards building the New India we have visualised.”

