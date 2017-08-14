Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stopped after damage of three bridges

Earlier in June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed that the pilgrims visiting Kailash Mansarovar through Nathu-la in Sikkim faced some difficulties from the Chinese side, adding the issue is being discussed with them. (Express Photo/File) Earlier in June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed that the pilgrims visiting Kailash Mansarovar through Nathu-la in Sikkim faced some difficulties from the Chinese side, adding the issue is being discussed with them. (Express Photo/File)

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was suspended on Monday after two bridges were damaged in Mangti and one in Simkhola.

Additionally, a road was blocked at Ailagad, leading to the termination of the Yatra. It is said that the flow of the river Kali is alarming, which can also disrupt the pilgrimage.

Earlier in June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had confirmed that the pilgrims visiting Kailash Mansarovar through Nathu-la in Sikkim faced some difficulties from the Chinese side, adding the issue is being discussed with them.

Reportedly, around 50 people in Sikkim were stuck near the Nathula Pass after the Chinese side closed the gates, citing landslide in Tibet.

“Yes, there are some difficulties being experienced in movement of KMY Yatris via Nathu La. Matter is being discussed with Chinese side,” former MEA official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling later forwarded the details to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The Nathu La route was opened to Indian pilgrims in 2015. After crossing over the Nathu La pass, Indian pilgrims are ferried by Chinese transport to Kailash.

The four-month travel period of the Yatra started in June, and was flagged off by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. According to reports, 3,303 applications were from males, 1,139 from female and 826 from senior citizens respectively.

Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year via Nepal in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China ahead of monsoon season. The tour is organised by the MEA each year between June and September in cooperation with the government of People’s Republic of China.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App