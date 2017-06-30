Kailash Mansarovar yatra cancelled in wake of Indo-China tensions: Reports

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La was cancelled on Friday. (File Photo) The Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La was cancelled on Friday. (File Photo)

In the wake of a face-off between India and China over the disputed Sino-Indian border, the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La was cancelled on Friday, reported news agency PTI. However, the pilgrimage through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand will continue as scheduled, a government officials confirmed. The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, located at an altitude of 15, 160 feet, takes place between June and September. It is considered holy to Hindus, Buddhists and Jains.

Hundreds of pilgrims undertake the journey through the mountainous terrain of the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China every year, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. A total of 350 yatris had registered this year and were to travel in seven batches. The first batch was to have crossed over to China on June 20, and the last batch on July 31.

Earlier this month, the first 47 pilgrims who were scheduled to travel to Kailash Mansarovar were stopped by Chinese officials at the border, who cited safety reasons due to the inclement weather. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay had responded, saying India will take the matter up with China. Read: Govt will find solution to the issue after discussion, says MoS Home Hansraj Ahir. Click here.

Delhi and Beijing have been at loggerheads over road construction in the disputed Doklam plateau on the Bhutan border. While China said bilateral talks can take place only after Indian troops are withdrawn from the region, India today expressed “deep concern” at Beijing’s actions. Also read: Back down, learn from historical lessons, China warns India. Click here.

“It is essential that all parties concerned display utmost restraint and abide by the respective bilateral understandings not to change the status quo unilaterally. It is also important that the consensus reached between India and China through the Special Representatives process in scrupulously respected by both sides,” it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

