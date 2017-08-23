Six coaches of Kaifiyat Express derails near Auraiya, at least 40 injured

Kaifiyat Express derailed: The derailment took place after the train reportedly collided with a dumper. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) Kaifiyat Express derailed: The derailment took place after the train reportedly collided with a dumper. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

At least 40 people were injured after six coaches of Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya during the early hours of Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. Kaifiyat Express runs between Azamgarh and New Delhi. The district magistrate of Auraiya confirmed the number of injured people, ANI reported.

The incident took place at around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday when a dumpster was hit by the Kaifiyat Express leading to the accident.

The incident comes just three days after 14 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed at Khatauli on Saturday killing 22 people and injuring dozens.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd