Kaifiyat Express derailment: More than 40 trains cancelled, few diverted; top developments today

Kaifiyat Express derailment: The derailment took place after the train reportedly collided with a loader. (Source: Uttar Pradesh Home Department) Kaifiyat Express derailment: The derailment took place after the train reportedly collided with a loader. (Source: Uttar Pradesh Home Department)

As many as 100 people were injured after Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh early morning on Wednesday. A dumper broke the railway fence and hit the engine of the Kaifiyat express causing the derailment. The collision hampered the train operations on Delhi- Howrah route. This is the second rail accident in the state in four days. On Saturday evening, 14 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed at Khatauli on Saturday killing 22 people and injuring dozens. Railway ministry was shaken up as ministers and board members started to resign.

Here are the top development from today’s Kafiyat Express derailment:

1. New Railway Board chairman

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani was appointed as the chairman of the Railway Board after incumbent A K Mital resigned following two recent train accidents.

2. Suresh Prabhu offers to resign

Facing sharp criticism following a series of derailments, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu offered to quit from his post and in a series of emotional tweets he tweeted that he was “extremely pained” by the two derailments in Uttar Pradesh on August 19 and today. “In less than three years as Minister, I have devoted my blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways. Under the leadership of PM, tried to overcome decades of neglect through systemic reforms in all areas leading to unprecedented investment and milestones,” he said.

3. Arun Jaitley on Suresh Prabhu’s resignation

As his resignation is yet to be accepted, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Accountability is good system in government. The PM will take a decision on whatever request the rail minister has made.”

4. Congress reaction

The main opposition Congress accused Prabhu of having “utterly failed” in his job and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack him and appoint a “responsible person” in the position. This “responsibility business” would not do, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while stressing that Prabhu must resign. “Prabhu should resign immediately if he has iota of morality left in him after today’s incident which has left 74 more people injured. It is worst kind of tokenism asking rail board chairman or any other official to step aside,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters.

5. Railway board chief resigns

Railway Board chairman AK Mital tendered his resignation on Wednesday. This comes after two express trains derailed in the last four days. In July, Mital became the first Railway Board chairman in history to be granted a two-year extension. His appointment was cleared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

6. Rescue operations sent to the spot

A team from NDRF was immediately sent for rescue operations at the spot of the derailment. All the injured were taken to the Saifai hospital in Etawah. Uttar Pradesh Police also tweeted the emergency phone numbers of senior officers in the district that can be contacted.

7. Trains cancelled and re-scheduled

More than 40 trains scheduled in various routes of Uttar Pradesh was cancelled in wake of Kaifiyat train derailment incident. Five trains including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani have been diverted and seven trains including Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express have been cancelled.

