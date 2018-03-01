‘Kadakku purathu’: Law college professor’s use of this phrase riles CPM student wing

A question raised by a law college professor during a seminar in Kozhikode has drawn the ire of the CPM student wing as they say it denigrates the government machinery and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. During the seminar, AK Mariama, a professor, in an interaction with students asked the question, “Who said ‘kadakku purathu’?” A student promptly answered ‘Pinarayi Vijayan’ and was congratulated by the professor. The incident took place on February 23 during a seminar on ‘media and censorship’ at the Government Law College in Kozhikode. It was part of a three-day seminar series at the university, in which students from other colleges also took part.
For the uninitiated, ‘kadakku purathu’, which can be translated as ‘get out’, was used by CM Pinarayi Vijayan last year when he rudely asked journalists to leave a conference room in which he was slated to hold discussions with the RSS leadership over political killings. Vijayan was not pleased with the presence of the media inside the room. The comment was widely panned by the journalist fraternity and began to be used to mock Vijayan especially on social media platforms.
Now, the same phrase, used by the law college professor during the seminar, has riled the SFI, student wing of the CPM, at the university. The SFI has lodged a complaint with the office of the chief secretary and the Higher Education Council, alleging that the professor’s question had no relevance to the subject of the seminar and was used to purposely malign the image of the state government and the CM. The complaint seeks action against the professor and the college principal for violating service rules.
“While four of the questions she asked students were related to media and its history, the question about the term ‘kadakku purathu’ has no relevance to the subject. Being a government employee, the professor shouldn’t mix politics in academic affairs. It is a clear violation of her service rules,” said Sreejul P, an SFI leader and general secretary of the students union.
A professor at the college also confirmed the incident. “I didn’t attend the seminar but it is true that the question was posed to a student. So far, we haven’t gotten a complaint from SFI but I heard they sent it to the higher education council. The seminar talked about restrictions on media and historical perspectives,” said Lawwel, an assistant professor at the college. Professor Mariama was unavailable for comment
The KSU, student wing of the Congress, said on its Facebook page that the SFI wanted to impose censorship on the people. “SFI has no right to decide who should say what. It is condemnable that the SFI wants to impose censorship on the media and the people,” the statement said.
The SFI’s complaint comes after the college authorities reportedly took action against some of its members during a clash with KSU members. SFI’s move against the principal and the professor should be seen as revengeful, the KSU alleged.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 1, 2018 at 6:33 pmAnd he was called as "Mundudutha Mussolini" as well.Reply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 6:09 pm"Communists do not want the Media to question them on anything. Their student wing is very protective of their "demi-gods", such as Vijayan... Familiar with the language, the Malayalam expression used by the CM Vijayan is RUDE. Pa s would use those words towards children making a lot of noise inside the house. "bahar jao, chalo idhar se" sort of words... Not nice to use those words to Adults, much less assembled Journos... Mind you, I think a lot of Indian Journos have under-developed minds and may have only a mental age of about TEN. Even then to be rude to them is not a good idea.... If Premier Modi had used such an expression towards Journos, the Communists and the CONS would have paralysed PARLIAMENT for at least three or four Sessions.... Well done Professor Mariamma to raise the question, ENTIRELY relevant to any discussion on the Media. I expect the Journos obliged Commissar Vijayan and went quietly. Had it been any BJP CM, they would have shouted till se.....Reply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 4:48 pmMy name is Hardimon Grace From Hawaii I wish to share my testimonies with the World about what Dr ALEKO spell caster has just done for me ,This great man brought my lost Ex husband to me with his great spell within 24 hours. I was married to my husband Maxwell Lomez we were together for a long time and we loved our self’s but when I was unable to give him a child for 2 years he left me and told me he can’t continue anymore then I was now looking for ways to get him back until a friend of mine told me about this man and gave his contact Email (Alekospellcaster009 ) Then you won’t believe this when I contacted this man on my problems he prepared and cast a very strong spell for me that brought my lost husband back within 24hrs, and after a month I missed my monthly period and went for a test,the result showed that i was pregnant. i am happy today am a mother of a baby girl, thank you once again the great Dr Aleko his what’sapp number is 1 (442) 234-3652Reply