Kabul blast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns attack, says India stands with Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a four-nation trip to Europe, took to Twitter to condemn the attack that rocked Kabul Wednesday morning. “We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” he tweeted. He also reiterated India’s tough stand against terrorism. “India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated,” he added.

The blast took place very close to the Indian Embassy killing atleast 49 people and injuring over 300.

According to Afghan Police authorities, the blast was a car explosion. A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising around the area. The eye-witness images also showed cars heavily damaged. The Afghan health ministry has also added that the injured have been shifted to various hospitals, and that there are chances that the casualties may rise.

Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister for External Affairs also used Twitter to confirm that the staff of the Indian Embassy in Kabul are safe.Except for damage to the windows and doors, Indian Embassy is reported to be safe. “Massive VBIED (Vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) not too far from our Embassy. Buildings, including ours, suffered considerable breakages, but all our staff are safe,” Indian ambassador in Kabul Manpreet Vohra said to ANI.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now.

