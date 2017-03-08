Kabul attack most deplorable expression of diabolical designs of terrorists: India

Afghan commandos were dropped onto the roof of the Sardar Daud hospital. (Source: Reuters) Afghan commandos were dropped onto the roof of the Sardar Daud hospital. (Source: Reuters)

India on Wednesday described the attack on a hospital in Kabul that snuffed out over 30 lives as a most “deplorable” expression of the diabolical designs of terrorists and those who continue to provide safe havens and sanctuaries to them.

In a release here, External Affairs Ministry said India will continue to support Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism and bringing perpetrators of terrorist violence to justice, wherever they may be.

India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Sardar Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul on Wednesday, and condoles sincerely the loss of innocent lives, including of those receiving medical care there, it said.

“The heinous attack on a hospital is the most deplorable expression of the diabolical designs of terrorists and those who continue to provide safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists.

According to reports, gunmen dressed as doctors stormed Afghanistan’s largest military hospital, killing more than 30 people in a six-hour attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Around 50 others were wounded in the assault on the hospital.