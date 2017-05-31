Kabul attack heinous, reprehensible: India

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the blast and underlined the need for defeating forces supporting terrorism. (Representational Image) Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the blast and underlined the need for defeating forces supporting terrorism. (Representational Image)

India on Wednesday strongly deplored the “heinous and reprehensible” terrorist strike in Kabul and extended all possible support to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice. In a strongly-worded statement, the external affairs ministry said the continuing violence even during the holy and pious month of Ramzan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and their supporters. The ministry also said all staff members of the Indian embassy are safe in the explosion that took place in the close vicinity of the embassy premises.

“We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the government of Afghanistan and the families of the victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the ministry said.

India is ready to render any assistance to the government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice, it added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the blast and underlined the need for defeating forces supporting terrorism.

At least 80 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in the massive blast which ripped through the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital, according to the Afghan health ministry.

