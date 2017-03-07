Kabristan to Ramjas: AAP targets Centre

Despite a non-contentious address by L-G Anil Baijal on the first day of the Assembly session, some AAP ministers hit out at the Centre over issues such as development in the capital and the violence at Ramjas College. In a veiled reference to PM Narendra Modi’s remark at an election rally in Fatehpur last month, AAP Minister Kapil Mishra said, “For our government, the definition of basic needs of people is electricity tariff, water in taps and good schools. But for some it is kabristan and shamshaan.”

“Such issues are being imposed on the nation, and here we are trying to ensure that people do not end up at the crematorium,” he said, in an apparent reference to AAP’s initiatives in the health sector.

Watch what else is making news

Praising Education Minister Manish Sisodia for the improvement in government schools, Mishra said, “We have a model of education where principals visit Cambridge and use the experience to enrich their schools. Then there is another model of education that we have seen recently, like in Ramjas. Shahid ki beti ko gaddar kaha jaata hai (The daughter of martyr is called a traitor).”

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, meanwhile, brought up the ‘Ramzade versus haramzade’ debate. “Inhe laga tha ki koi aur Ramzade ki sarkar laayenge (They thought some other party would form the Ramzade government). But ours has proven to be the government of Ramzade,” he said.