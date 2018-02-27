K S Dwivedi to be the new Bihar DGP

K S Dwivedi, the new Bihar DGP (File) K S Dwivedi, the new Bihar DGP (File)

K S Dwivedi will be the new director general of Bihar police, according to a state home department notification. Dwivedi, a 1984 batch IPS officer, who is the Director General (Training) will take over from the current incumbent P K Thakur, who retires from service tomorrow, the notification said. The opposition RJD has alleged that the appointment was made at the instance of BJP and its ”parent body”, the RSS.

“Dwivedi was the superintendent of police of Bhagalpur in 1989 when the city was ravaged by horrific communal riots and his handling of the situation had come in for a lot of criticism,” RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha said. “The decision has clearly been taken by Nagpur (an allusion to the RSS headquarters) and imposed on Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has acted at the instance of his political ally (the BJP),” he added.

Kumar had walked out of the Grand Alliance comprising his party the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress in July last year following corruption cases against his then deputy Tejashwi Yadav. He later on formed a new government with the BJP. “My priority will be to strengthen the rule of law, crack down on financial crimes and increase people’s faith in the police,” Dwivedi told reporters after the announcement.

