K P Sharma Oli gets second run in office, appointed Nepal’s 41st Prime Minister

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli Thursday became Nepal’s 41st prime minister after his Left alliance swept to power in the country’s parliamentary polls. This will be Oli’s second time in office as Nepal premier after previously serving between October 2015 and August 2016.

Oli is going to be sworn in as the Prime minister this afternoon, but whether the Maoists are still not clear about joining the government

immediately.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari appointed the 65-year-old leader under article 76 of Nepal’s Constitution which states that in the event of no clear majority of any party, a member of the House of Representatives who enjoys the support of two or more political parties can be appointed as Prime Minister.

Oli’s candidacy was supported by the UCPN-Maoists, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal, and Madhesi Rights Forum-Democratic along with 13 other small parties. Earlier today, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba whose Congress party lost the mandate in the recently held parliamentary poll, had tendered his resignation from the post paving the way for appointment of the new prime minister. Oli, subsequent to his appointment as the Prime

Minister, was also elected leader of the UML parliamentary party.

“The elections of three tiers of government have been successfully held under my leadership setting the foundation to long transition,” Deuba said in the television address.

Oli’s party, CPN-UML, became the largest party after it secured 121 seats in the 275-member House.

The Nepali Congress has 63 seats while the CPN-Maoist Centre has 53 seats. The combined strength of the CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre was 174, sufficient to form a majority government at the Centre.

The Madhesi parties, Rastriya Janta Party Nepal has got 17 and Federal Socialist Party Nepal has got 16 seats in the Parliamentary elections.

The elections were seen as the final step in Nepal’s transition to a federal democracy following a decade-long civil war till 2006 that claimed more than 16,000 lives.

In 2015, when Nepal adopted a new Constitution that split it into seven states, dozens of people were killed in ethnic clashes over territory and rights.

Following the adoption of the new Constitution, the ethnic Madhesi group, mostly of Indian-origin, protested for months, saying they were not getting enough territory in one of the provinces and were also facing discrimination.

The polls were seen as a major step towards implementing the new Constitution. Oli had served as deputy prime minister during the then interim government led by Girija Prasad Koirala in 2006 after the successful conclusion of the second Peoples Movement. He was elected as a member of Parliament in the House of Representatives for the first time from Jhapa district in 1991.

He had also served as Minister of Home Affairs in 1994-1995. He was re-elected to the House of Representatives from Jhapa electorate in 1999.

