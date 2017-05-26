K P S Gill saved Punjab from militancy: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Late former Punjab DGP KPS Gill; centre, during a Tea Party. (Express Photo) Late former Punjab DGP KPS Gill; centre, during a Tea Party. (Express Photo)

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu condoled the death of former Punjab Director General of Police Kanwar Pal Singh Gill, who died on Friday. He said he was deeply saddened with the death of Gill who had saved Punjab from militancy.

Remembering the departed soul, the Ludhiana MP said Gill had worked with his grandfather and former chief minister Beant Singh to end terrorism in the state.

Sharing his grief with the family of Gill, Bittu said the suoercop’s contribution cannot be forgotten.

“He will live for ever. He was a great patriot”, the Congress leader added.

K P S Gill, the supercop credited with rooting out terrorism in Punjab with an iron hand, succumbed to a kidney ailment at the age of 82.

