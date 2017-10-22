K P Munusamy accuses Sasikala faction of submitting fake docs before EC

The third hearing of the AIADMK symbol dispute case is scheduled for Monday at the EC office. (PTI/File) The third hearing of the AIADMK symbol dispute case is scheduled for Monday at the EC office. (PTI/File)

Ahead of the third hearing of the AIADMK symbol dispute, senior party leader K P Munusamy Sunday accused the rival faction headed by V K Sasikala of submitting fake affidavits to the Election Commission (EC) claiming a majority support in the party.

The third hearing of the AIADMK symbol dispute case is scheduled for Monday at the EC office. Talking to reporters here, Munuswamy said the rival faction was trying to delay the hearings by submitting fake affidavits.

“The rival faction doesn’t want us to get the ‘two leaves’ symbol. It was evident during the last hearing that they had submitted fake affidavits,” he said, adding that the EC’s verdict would be in favour of his faction.

During the second hearing on October 16, the faction led by Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran had requested the poll panel to freeze the coveted ‘two leaves’ symbol permanently. They have also questioned the authenticity of the documents submitted by the rival group.

The EC had adjourned the hearing. It is slated for 3:00 pm tomorrow. The Supreme Court has given the EC time till November 10 to decide on the ‘two leaves’ symbol case.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App