K K Venugopal will replace Mukul Rohatgi as new Attorney General

K K Venugopal. (Source: ANI) K K Venugopal. (Source: ANI)

Senior advocate K K Venugopal’s name has been cleared for appointment as the Attorney General for India, following the decision of Mukul Rohatgi to step down as the top law officer, as reported by news agency PTI. The decision to appoint 86-year-old Venugopal as the successor of Rohatgi was discussed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, Portugal and Netherlands.

Quoting sources, PTI said that “Venugopal had a meeting with the Prime Minister before his departure for the three-nation tour”. When PTI reached out to Venugopal for his comments on the same, he said: “I will speak only after the notification is issued.”

