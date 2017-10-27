K J Singh murder case: Investigation full of loopholes — right from the beginning

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal shows the recovery made from the accused, in Mohali on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal shows the recovery made from the accused, in Mohali on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE MOHALI police’s investigation into the double murder of journalist K J Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur had been following several false leads till Thursday when it suddenly declared to have cracked the sensational case. There had been glaring loopholes in the investigation leading up to the arrest of Gaurav Kumar for the alleged double murder and even the present theory of his arrest has raised questions. The district police along with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which had been taking shots in the dark suddenly got lucky on Thursday to stumble upon the suspect who was driving down one of the main roads of Mohali in broad daylight around 10.30 am with a false number plate.

If the police are to be believed then the accused has passed Class 12 and worked abroad. He has applied for immigration and stays just a few kms away in Chandigarh. He dared to bring out K J’s car in full public glare even as it was common knowledge in the Tricity that the police were hunting for the green Ford Ikon for the past 33 days. The pattern of police investigation into the case appeared to have been flawed right from the beginning when the wrapper of the knife used in the murder was found lying in the neighbourhood park, adjacent to K J’s house, by a TV journalist and eventually seized by the police. The police teams which scoured the neighbourhood failed to notice it.

All sorts of theories were floated by the Mohali police as they claimed to be on the right track to solve the murder. The cops now claim that the accused rang the bell of K J’s house at 10.30 pm and attacked him when he opened the door. This flies in the face of an earlier assertion by the cops that K J used to lock his doors by 6 pm – 7pm and was wary of anyone coming late at night. It was also said that he would not open the doors till he got a phone call. This had led the police to also claim that the murder was the handiwork of a family insider and thus various theories were floating casting doubts on family property dispute and his friendship with former women colleagues.

Read: Police crack K J Singh murder case, arrest UP man

The present explanation for the murder also negates the earlier claim that there was more than one person involved in the crime. Attempts were made to draw sketches of three persons whom an eyewitness had claimed to have seen near the house taking away K J’s car. The police had also hinted that the car might have been taken towards Haryana and the CCTV footage of Dappar toll plaza was analysed. This coincided with another theory that the car might have been dumped into a canal since it had not been found for so long.

The final failed attempt of the Mohali police in solving the murder came just five days ago when CCTV grabs of five youths were circulated to the media as well as the police stations and jails across Punjab in a bid to identify them. The police suspected these youths to be moving in suspicious circumstances near K J’s house. However, this angle too failed to yield any result as the relatives of the youths produced them before the police saying that they were undertaking coaching for a competitive examination and were looking for PG accommodation.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App