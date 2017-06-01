K Chandrashekar Rao cracks whip on revenue dept graft, transfer 92 officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File)

To crack down on corruption in the Revenue (Registrations and Stamps) Department, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday ordered the transfer of 92 registrars, sub-registrars and joint registrars. He also sent the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) teams to raid offices of the department across the state.

The CM’s order came after irregularities were unearthed at the Kukatpally office in Hyderabad, where a sub-registrar had colluded with directors of two real estate firms to take over 693 acres of government land, causing a revenue loss of around Rs 588 crore.

An angry KCR, who takes pride in running a corruption-free government, ordered a CID inquiry on Tuesday night. In the first round of transfers, 29 registers and sub-registrars from various offices in Hyderabad were shunted out. New officers have been posted in 72 of the 141 Registration Department offices in the state.

“Almost all the sub-registrars of Hyderabad have been transferred and new officers have been brought in. Several joint registrars and assistant registrars have also been transferred. The CM has taken a very serious view of the Medchal case because this government does not tolerate corruption at all,” a CMO official said. Special Chief Secretary B R Meena issued the transfer orders on Wednesday which are with immediate effect.

On Monday, the Registrar of Medchal district adjoining Hyderabad, had lodged a complaint against Kukatpally sub-registrar R Srinivas and also against directors of two real estate firms — P Parthasarthi and P V S Sarma — alleging that they colluded to usurp 693 acres of land in Miyapur village that caused the state a loss of around Rs 588 crores in revenue. The trio were arrested on Wednesday and the case had been handed over to CID, which took over the probe.

The government has estimated that the value of the land in Miyapur is nearly Rs 10,000 crore as it is close to the IT corridor. Taking a serious view of initial reports from police that there was widespread corruption in land registrations at several offices in the city, the CM on Wednesday directed the CID to scrutinise all the major land deals and registrations that took place in the recent months.

Meanwhile, the ACB teams conducted raids at 141 Registration Department offices across the state and seized land registration documents that are not yet uploaded on department website. The teams have been told to register cases immediately if irregularities were found.

