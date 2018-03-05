K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to take forward ‘non-Congress, non-BJP front’ idea at national level

A day after proposing a “non-Congress, non-BJP front”, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is planning to initiate a consultation process from a national perspective to take his idea forward.
According to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday, Rao’s idea is that all those who have been thinking about the nation in various ways are to be made participants in the process of qualitative change in politics.
Rao, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), on Sunday said a non-Congress and non-BJP front should be formed in the country, for the betterment of farmers and Dalits. On Saturday, the chief minister said he was keen to participate in the national politics to bring about “qualitative changes” in governance.
Several leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two MPs from Maharashtra, have extended support to Rao’s proposal.
“To begin with, the chief minister will meet retired IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS officers, who were part of administration of the country at various levels and have had a lot of experience,” the release said, adding as these retired officers have seen political developments closely at state and all-India levels, Rao felt that meeting them will be highly useful.
Rao is busy chalking out the programme and coordination work is going on for the successful conduct of these meetings. The chief minister would also like to have a meeting with prominent retired defence personnel and officers, legal luminaries and farmers’ associations from all states, it said.
According to the release, Rao also plans to have meetings with economists and retired finance secretaries of central government, followed by interactions with media houses, journalists, industrial houses and labour organisations. The meetings will be organised in Hyderabad and as well as in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other places.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 5, 2018 at 5:02 pmThis guy is working for BJP, unless you haven't seen his bonhomie with Modi during the metreo inauguration and the sudden change later. They are laying the ground for dividing the anti-BJP votes in the Loksabha elections.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 4:17 pmGood Move. There is somebody in politics who is thinking out of the box for positive change. Need a go ahead with honest effort foolproof plan. Certainly some positive hope will be en route in providing an option to the country to get rid of corrupt Hindu Muslim politics of congress BJP. However corruption free India need to be a leading agenda in all this. Am I so optimistic?Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 4:01 pmThis joker who could not dying farmers in Telengana is trying to fool the people by projecting himself as a national leader! Crooks, crooks and more crooks! What a country!Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 3:52 pmSo the third front will look after the Dalits and farmers and the rest be ed? This pink cannot even take care of his own state which he runs like his personal property. His only way to get out of messes is to jewellry to temples. Absolutely worthless fellow.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 3:49 pmElections Time It is a fashion statement A chief minister who has repeatedly failed the state administration !!! A drunkard, still not yet out of night drink hangover. Wants 95 reservation for Muslims !!!Reply
- Load More Comments