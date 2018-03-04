K Chandrasekhar Rao hints at third front before 2019 elections

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday hinted that he would foray into national politics to bring about “qualitative changes” in governance. Indicating that a third front — alternate to the Congress and the BJP — was possible, Rao said he was in talks with other “like-minded” parties, including the Left parties.

“In the last 70 years, the political system, whether ruled by Congress or BJP, has failed…miserably to bring a qualitative change in the lives of the people…We are talking of tackling corruption and ensuring social justice. Every day, there are reports of Dalits being killed. The BJP is in power in some of the states where they ( Dalits) are getting killed,’’ Rao said.

He said only time would decide if the “change” he was talking about would emerge as a third front or a new political party. The Telangana Chief Minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Parliamentary Committee meeting.

Mounting attack on the NDA government for allegedly reneging on promises, he said the BJP should clearly say whether it supported giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation or not. “This dilly-dallying that is going on since last four years — of protests in Andhra Pradesh and BJP giving excuses — indicates BJP’s poor governance and strategy,’’ he said.

“I have nothing against the BJP, but it has failed to deliver (and) that is why a third front may emerge which will unite like-minded people. I am against the slow progress that this country is making. For how long we will keep giving examples of the US and China? When will we develop? This third front I am talking about will be minus the Congress and the BJP,’’ he said.

Rao, however, did not clarify if he would team up with his arch rival N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party.

Clarifying that he was not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rubbishing the charges that he had insulted the PM, Rao said: “I have not insulted PM Modi…Telangana BJP leaders should not cross their limits. Someone demanded that I be imprisoned for what I said. Will all those who speak against the PM be jailed?’’ He even said he got the tapes and listened once again.

Political analysts, however, dismissed Rao’s outburst and said he was blaming the BJP to cover up his own failures in Telangana. “Rao has failed to mitigate farmers’ distress, which is the main issue in Telangana. He has failed to help the farmers by ensuring irrigation facilities, providing insurance against failed corps, and helping farmers by declaring a policy of purchasing farmers produce at MSP,’’ an analyst said.

“If you look at statements made by Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao and his counter-part in Andhra N Chandrababu Naidu in recent weeks, you will notice that they are blaming the Centre for not being able to implement schemes that they announced locally. Rao is blaming the Centre for not allocating Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya – drinking water and pond rejuvenation schemes, respectively. They are local schemes, why would the Centre pay? This is an election year, so both Rao and Naidu are blaming Centre for not delivering on their promises,” the analyst said.

