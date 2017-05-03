Telangana: K Chandrasekar Rao nod to hiring 13k staff, 10k promotions

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (File Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday permitted recruitment of 13,357 employees in the electricity department and across-the-board promotions to 10,000 employees. The recruitments will be made in the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TS Transco) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TS Genco) as well as the power distribution companies TS Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd and TS Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd.

Although the power companies had been asking for posts to be filled since 2012, the previous Congress government of undivided Andhra Pradesh did not go for recruitment. “The Chief Minister today instructed officials to fill up posts that have been vacant since 2012, and also recruit people for future needs at one go. About 11,000 existing posts would be filled and another 2,357 posts would be created soon as the distribution companies expand in the next few months.

The recruitment, to be done in the next few months, would be from the rank of junior lineman up to executive director. The Chief Minister has also ordered that promotions be given to 10,000 existing employees in the electricity department immediately across all levels. This would be the first promotion many of them would get after the formation of the Telangana state,” a CMO official said.

The Chief Minister took the decision after D Prabhakar Rao, the chairman and managing director of the two state electricity parent companies — TS Transco and TS Genco — appealed to him to fill up the vacancies pending since 2012 as the electricity department was facing staff shortage during peak summer when power disruptions are reported. The Chief Minister said the vacancies were being filled up as Telangana is now making rapid strides in the power sector.

Round-the-clock power supply is given to industrial, domestic and commercial sectors in Telangana and efforts are on to give 24-hour power supply to the agriculture sector from next year, the Chief Minister said. “Right now we are giving power for nine hours to the farm sector,’’ he added.

