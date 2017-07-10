K C Tyagi stopped from visiting farmer protest in Ghaziabad

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi (File) JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi (File)

JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi was detained at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Sunday when he tried to visit a farmers’ protest at Mandola in Ghaziabad. Tyagi and others who were detained, including JD(U) leader Arun Srivastava, were let off after some time when they refused to take bail and insisted on being sent to jail.

The farmers in Mandola have been protesting to seek compensation for land acquired under Avas Vikas Housing Scheme. Tyagi, who was visiting Mandola despite prohibitory orders under section 144, said, “It is these issues which the Opposition parties should take up to express solidarity with farmers and the poor.”

