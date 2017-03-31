Jyotiraditya Scindia vs Piyush Goyal over who’s to blame for power situation

Piyush Goyal and Jyotiraditya Scindia speak in Lok Sabha. PTI Piyush Goyal and Jyotiraditya Scindia speak in Lok Sabha. PTI

Lok SABHA witnessed heated exchanges between Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress chief whip Jyotiraditya Scindia Thursday over the current power situation. Scindia questioned the government claim that the country has surplus power; he claimed the reality is different. Goyal used the dismal picture painted by Scindia to hit back, saying that it was on account of the failure of the policies pursued during the last 50 years (of Congress rule).

Raising the issue during question hour, Scindia said the Power Ministry measured the surplus power on the basis of the demand of discoms. He said six crore households in the country still don’t get adequate power, including 80 per cent of the households in Bihar, 45 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 70 per cent in UP and 65 per cent in Jharkhand. How then could the government claim the country had surplus power, he asked.

Goyal responded that it was good the Congress leader, a former power minister, had himself exposed the performance of his own government “in detail”. Goyal said when he became a minister, “crores of homes were without power, electricity had not reached thousands of villages, discoms incurred annual losses to the tune Rs 60,000 to 65,000 crore”. Referring to Scindia’s contention, he said, “It was a good analysis of Congress performance — how did Congress deprive people of power for 10 years.”

As Goyal and Scindia got worked up, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to intervene, asking both of them to stay calm. When senior Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria tried to say something, the Speaker told him, “Bhuriaji, don’t come in between two young men.” At one stage, Goyal mocked Scindia when he tried to interrupt him: “When the actual situation is exposed, it hurts (Jab vastvik sthiti bahar aati hai to chot lagati hai).”

“Chot keejiye per na lage,” Mahajan said. Congress members, including Scindia and K C Venugopal, raised a din when Goyal helped took a sip from a glass of water placed on his desk. “When I drink water, you get uncomfortable, because you will have to listen to me longer,” Goyal remarked. “Paani peejiye, pilaiye, sab kuchh keejiye, lekin shanti se,” the Speaker said.

“Madam,” Goyal said, “janata ne inhein paani pila diya hai, mujhe paani pilaane ki zaroorat nahin hai (Madam, people have taught them a lesson, there is not need for me to do that).” Goyal maintained that enough power was being generated ever since the new government had come to power in 2014. The government could now fulfil demands up to 50 per cent more than the current requirement, he said. He also declared that all homes across the country will get power as per their requirement by 2022 and all households in UP will have electricity connection by 2019.

“In Uttar Pradesh, all homes will be given electricity connection by 2019… Efforts are also on to provide 24-hour power to all households in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

