Jyotiraditya Scindia unhurt as stage collapses at his rally

Congress vows to take farmers’ satyagraha to every MP district Jyotiraditya Scindia questions agri-growth, says 21,000 farmers killed in Madhya Pradesh Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday escaped unhurt when the stage from which he was to address a farmers’ rally collapsed. The incident took place at around 3 pm in Birpur area of Sheopur district. The stage collapsed due to overcrowding when Scindia was yet to start his speech, district superintendent of police Saket Pandey told PTI.

Nobody was injured, he said. Unfazed by the incident, Scindia addressed the rally where he blasted the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for the plight of farmers. Scindia is holding farmers’ meetings across the state ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections.

