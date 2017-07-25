Scindia serves notice on MP BJP chief for calling him ‘anti-Dalit’

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

SPARKING A controversy on Monday, ruling party MLAs created a ruckus in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly alleging that the Congress MP from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia, had “insulted Dalits” and sought an apology from Scindia for the “purification exercise”conducted at the inauguration site, prior to his visit for the official launch of a trauma centre in Ashoknagar. Aggrieved at being labelled anti-Dalit, Scindia served a legal notice on state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

The BJP MLAs alleged that the trauma centre, which was to be inaugurated by Scindia on Saturday, was “purified with gangajal” after a Dalit MLA belonging to a ruling party went ahead and inaugurated it a day before. Denying the allegation, the Congress said the “trauma centre was not purified and Scindia’s representative who talked about using ganga jal was sacked and expelled from the party for six years”.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said the BJP was accusing Scindia of doing something he had not done. He said Scindia’s representative, Amit Taware, belongs to the Dalit community and yet, the Congress expelled him because it does not support any statement that hurts a particular community. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma raised the matter in the assembly after Congress MLAs raised the matter why Narottam Mishra’s name figured on the printed booklet with questions and answers during the Question Hour, if he had already been disqualified by the Election Commission of India and not allowed to cast his vote in the recent presidential election.

With both parties raising their respective issues, Speaker Sitasaran Sharma adjourned the House twice. The speaker said that the matter was sub-judice and hence, can’t be discussed on the assembly floor. While the BJP set ablaze Scindia’s effigies across MP on Monday, Scindia served a legal notice on state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan to “desist from making false, malicious, vexatious and incendiary statements and (circulating) video clippings on social media”.

Meanwhile, the Congress retaliated saying that it would also burn the state BJP chief’s effigies on Tuesday and expose the BJP’s “anti-Dalit” face. The Opposition alleged the BJP was trying to create an issue to divert attention from the farmers’ unrest.

