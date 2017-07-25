Jyotiraditya Scindia offers to resign if BJP proves he is ‘anti-Dalit’

Congress MP from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday offered to resign from the House membership if the BJP proves that he made “anti-Dalit” comments. He also filed a privilege motion against two BJP MPs for accusing him of making objectionable remarks at an event in Madhya Pradesh.
On Monday, during Question Hour, BJP MPs Shri Virendra Kumar and Shri Manohar Utwal claimed that Scindia made insensitive comments and participated in “anti-Dalit activities” at an inauguration of a trauma centre in Madhya Pradesh.
Rejecting the allegations as “totally baseless and false”, Scindia added that it was a “serious affront” to his dignity as a respected member of the House. “Furthermore, the accusation are also blatantly misleading for other Members of the House and the million of people who watch Lok Sabha proceedings on television across the country,” he said in the privilege motion.
The BJP claimed that Congress used gangajal to purify the trauma centre after a Dalit BJP MLA went ahead and inaugurated it a day before Scindia was scheduled to officially open the building. The issue also rocked the assembly proceeding in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after BJP MLAs created a ruckus.
The Congress claimed that BJP was wrongly attributing its party worker’s objectionable comments to Scindia. The worker was expelled for six years from the party as the Congress doesn’t support any statement that hurts a particular community, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said on Monday.
“A Congress worker made an insensitive and unacceptable statement with regard to the function. The Congress party immediately expelled him from the party. Now, the BJP, with malafide intent to damage my reputation, is attributing his statement to me and also accusing me of sprinkling gangajal at the site, both of which are completely baseless lies and made-up falsehoods,” Scindia reiterated in his letter.
Scindia also served a legal notice on Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.
- Jul 25, 2017 at 5:54 pmIt seems our MLAs and MPs does not hv better things to do and they keep bringing all these stupid issues bcoz they want to divert the mind of public. In lok sabha one BJP MP want to open 20 yrs old Bofors case again. And in MP, 2 MLAs are talking about Dalit issues. There is no accountaility no one can question them. It is same with all political parties... upar se inka Kurta safed hai par andar se vichar kaale... All are same...Reply
- Jul 25, 2017 at 5:39 pmIf he has offered , immediately accept his resignation before he withdraws it..be quick Mr Scindia..Good bye good riddance.Reply
- Jul 25, 2017 at 5:34 pmI can prove that keeping Dalits as Dalits for 60 years of your party rules, is not enough you are anti Dalit? Still, they want reservation why because they are still in that condition where 60 years before that is only because of your party's misrule. Karge still saying he is still Dalit why because still he mentally feeling he is Dalit why you made him feel like that, it is not enough to your prove you are an anti-Dalit.and still, he likes represents himself as a Dalit.Reply
- Jul 25, 2017 at 5:31 pmJyotiraditya Scindia is a right choice for MP. let remove all aged above 70yrs and ask them to help youngstars. If Basundhara can rules in Rajasthan and BJP can hide her corruptions, why not JS to become CM candidate in MP? Unless Congress remove Digvi type leaders from MP, congress will never improve status in MP. A black always will be there. 15 yrs already gone !!Reply
- Jul 25, 2017 at 5:31 pmBJP and it's mud slinging ! What desperationReply
- Jul 25, 2017 at 5:23 pmFOR MR JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA: You are Great Son of a Great Father. You cannot be anti-Dalit. Regards.Reply
- Jul 25, 2017 at 5:14 pmThese royal cloud think still India is in their empire.Sindhia's one among them to think like this. Jago raja jago don't follow your Pappu brother.Reply
