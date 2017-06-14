Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardik Patel held on way to Mandsaur

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after being detained on way to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. PTI Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after being detained on way to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. PTI

Congress’s chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat-based Patidar leader Hardik Patel were on Tuesday stopped from visiting relatives of farmers who died in police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district. They were later released. Before he was detained, near Dhodhar, the Lok Sabha MP from Guna, in Madhya Pradesh, told the media that he would go alone to meet families. He staged a sit-in at Jaora toll booth before being detained.

Scindia is set to begin a 72-hour fast in Bhopal on Wednesday to take on the government on the ongoing farm crisis. “Like a common man, I wanted to meet families of those who died in police firing. Is it a crime to offer solace to relatives of the victims,’’ Scindia asked. Referring to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement announcing that he was calling off his fast because normalcy had been restored, Scindia said if that was the case, why was he being not allowed to go to Mandsaur.

Hardik Patel, who tried to enter MP through Rajasthan, was detained at Neemuch. “I am not a terrorist…. I am an Indian citizen and am free to go anywhere in India,’’ he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App