Jyoti Belur’s gun used, she now studies encounters: ‘Deadly force is cause of most concern’

A book on police shootings and encounters, authored by former IPS officer Jyoti Belur and published in 2010, reads: “Of all types of force used by the police, deadly force is cause of most concern…” The book, titled Permission to Shoot?: Police Use of Deadly Force in Democracies, is one of many academic pieces written by Belur — a lecturer at the University College of London’s Department of Security and Crime Science.

Incidentally, Belur was ASP of Modinagar in Ghaziabad on November 8, 1996, when four men were gunned down by police officers in Bhojpur, which falls under her jurisdiction. According to the CBI investigation, a bullet recovered from the body of one of the victims “was fired from the revolver issued in her name”.

With her name figuring in the chargesheet, several court summons have been issued to her to appear in connection with the case.

“Whether the bullet was fired by her or if her weapon was misused is yet to be ascertained. In 2007, the court had summoned her under Section 319 of the CrPC. She is now a UK citizen and has not appeared before court. She had approached the High Court and the Supreme Court where her pleas have been dismissed or not admitted,” Rajan Dahiya, the CBI public prosecutor, said. Lawyers in the case also said that after several summons being issued, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

The chargesheet states that Belur “was not present at the spot when (policeman) Lal Singh fired at Jasbir Singh, according to the eyewitnesses”.

It adds that Belur, along with then SP (Rural) O P Sagar and other police officers, reached the spot after receiving information from Lal Singh that two criminals had been shot while two others had escaped towards the sugarcane fields.

Belur could not be reached for comments and Sagar, who has retired from police service, maintained he had not been in touch with her for at least 15 years. “She moved to Dehradun after her posting in Ghaziabad. I was in touch with her till 2000, but I have not spoken to her since then. Her husband was also a civil servant. I came to know that both of them had taken a sabbatical from their jobs and they went abroad to study. Later, they settled abroad,” Sagar said.

In her book, Belur writes that she worked as “an officer of the IPS in Uttar Pradesh” and it was her “experience as a police officer in UP, notorious for encounters of dreaded criminals in the late 1970s and 1980s,” which led to her studying encounters.