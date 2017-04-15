Ban over-the-counter sale of whitener to check drug abuse in children: Juvenile Justice Board to Delhi govt

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 15, 2017 1:38 pm
The Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday ordered the Delhi government to issue a notification banning over-the-counter sale of whitener/thinner to check drug abuse among children. While directing the Delhi government to assign one centre per district, the board observed that drug de-addiction centres in the national capital region are overcrowded, adding that at least 160 kids are staying at two centres with a capacity of 100 people.
The board has also asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure that those supplying drugs to children are booked under new law punishable with at least a seven-year jail term.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
- Apr 15, 2017 at 1:27 pmWhat we need is severe action against the fraudsters and cheaters or whoever supplies such materials in the name of drug abuse and treat the offence as Non-Bailable one apart from imposing heavy fines which must be beyond to pay to their capacity and as well life Imprisonment and let us not show any mercy to these thugs or anti-social elementsReply