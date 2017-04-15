Ban over-the-counter sale of whitener to check drug abuse in children: Juvenile Justice Board to Delhi govt

The Juvenile Justice Board observed that drug de-addiction centres in the national capital region are overcrowded. (Representational Image) The Juvenile Justice Board observed that drug de-addiction centres in the national capital region are overcrowded. (Representational Image)

The Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday ordered the Delhi government to issue a notification banning over-the-counter sale of whitener/thinner to check drug abuse among children. While directing the Delhi government to assign one centre per district, the board observed that drug de-addiction centres in the national capital region are overcrowded, adding that at least 160 kids are staying at two centres with a capacity of 100 people.

The board has also asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure that those supplying drugs to children are booked under new law punishable with at least a seven-year jail term.

