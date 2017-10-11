Juvenile found guilty of blasts in Patna, Bodh Gaya; sent to remand home

Trials in both the cases are in an advanced stage and judgments are expected soon, the NIA said. (Representational) Trials in both the cases are in an advanced stage and judgments are expected soon, the NIA said. (Representational)

A Juvenile Justice Board has held a juvenile guilty of being involved in multiple blasts in Patna and Bodh Gaya in 2013 and sentenced him for three years in a remand home in each of the cases, the NIA said on Wednesday.

The Juvenile Justice Board, Patna, in its first judgment in Patna and Bodh Gaya serial blasts cases, has held guilty the juvenile accused, who was involved in the conspiracy of carrying out explosions in both the places. The juvenile has been sentenced for three years in a remand home under each case, a release by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Multiple blasts at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan took place on October 27, 2013 during the ‘Hunkar’ rally of the BJP’s then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, in which six people were killed and 89 injured.

On July 7 that year, the Bodh Gaya temple complex was rocked by a series of explosion just after the morning prayer. As many as 13 bombs were planted, out of which 10 exploded while three live bombs were defused. It appeared that the blasts were carried out with an intention to kill people, including foreign pilgrims, especially Buddhists in order to create terror at a place of worship, the NIA, which probed both the incidents, said.

During the investigation, the agency found that the juvenile was involved in the conspiracy of carrying out blasts in both the places. So far, 11 accused have been arrested in the Patna blasts case. Six have been arrested in the Bodh Gaya explosions case.

Trials in both the cases are in an advanced stage and judgments are expected soon, the NIA said.

