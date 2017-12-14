Juvenile Board allows CBI to take fingerprints of Ryan accused

The JJB set the date of December 15 to take up the bail application submitted by the teenager’s lawyers. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar) The JJB set the date of December 15 to take up the bail application submitted by the teenager’s lawyers. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar)

The Central Bureau of Investigation Wednesday was granted permission by the Juvenile Justice Board to take fresh fingerprints of the 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a Class II Ryan student in a bathroom on the school premises.

A team of officials from the investigating agency is likely to visit the observation home in Faridabad, where the juvenile accused is lodged, on December 19.

The board on Wednesday also dismissed the application submitted by the teenager’s lawyers on his behalf, requesting that the decision to consider him an adult during the trial be delayed until the CBI files its chargesheet.

The application moved by his lawyers, requesting that they be given copies of the sociological and psychological reports submitted to the board, for their perusal and rebuttal if required, was also rejected.

The JJB set the date of December 15 to take up the bail application submitted by the teenager’s lawyers. Confirming this, Sandeep Aneja, the boy’s lawyer, said: “The board has asked the CBI to submit its reply to the bail application, which will be taken up on Friday.”

In the application moved on Tuesday, bail has been sought with the argument that “the applicant/juvenile in conflict with law has been produced before the Board by CBI on 07.11.2017 and admittedly, as per Rule 10 (5), the investigation of the present matter has not been completed within prescribed period of one month in terms of the aforesaid Rule of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016; and the CBI has not even sought any extension of time for investigation”.

The Class XI student had been apprehended by the CBI on November 8 — two months after seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was murdered.

The agency claimed the teenager had confessed to killing the child to postpone the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

