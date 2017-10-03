Juvenile among 8 nabbed for murder of Dalit in Gujarat

Jayesh Solanki was watching garba when he was attacked. Jayesh Solanki was watching garba when he was attacked.

The eight accused who have been arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Dalit, Jayesh Solanki, in Anand district belong to well-to-do Patel families of Bhadarniya village. While two of them are students, others are either farmers or work in private firms. Among them is a 17- year-old.

Sanjay alias ‘Bhimo’ Patel (24) works at a private firm in Vallabh Vidhya Nagar. His job is, however, not a regular one.His father is a farmer and he is the only son.

According to the complaint lodged by the Solanki’s cousin Prakash, Sanjay had allegedly initiated the ruckus with them and later called his friends and beat them.

Dhaval Patel (27) had returned three months ago from Kampala in Uganda where he worked at a resort as a helper. Since his return, he was helping his father at a grocery store in the village. “Dhaval does not even know how to fight, he is very religious, I don’t know if he is involved,” said his father Bhupendra Patel.

Rutvik Patel (22) works at a private firm in Bhadran. His father had died a few years ago. “We follow Swaminarayan sect, and my son is very religious. He spent most of the time offering service in the temple. He is innocent. That’s why, I asked him to surrender before the police when I came to know about the incident on Sunday morning,” said their mother Ranjanben Patel.

Ripen Patel (22) started working in a private firm in Bhadran after graduating in commerce. “I was not aware of the incident until Sunday morning. Ripen often sleeps in the temple premises and comes home early morning, but on Sunday he didn’t come. I have also not gone to police station or court to see him,” said his 61-year-old father Suresh Patel.

Jignesh Patel (34) is a farmer. “I don’t know how his name appeared in the FIR. He was sleeping at home,” said his brother Bipin Patel. Jignesh is unmarried and stays with his brother.

Chintan Patel (27) is unemployed. He had quit studies after Class X. Dipesh Patel (22) is a college student and nephew of village sarpanch Sarjila Patel. “I don’t know why they have arrested my nephew. Whatever has happened is unfortunate and justice must be served to the guilty,” said Sarjila Patel.

The eighth accused is a juvenile also from the village.

