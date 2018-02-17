Justin Trudeau to meet PM Modi on February 23, defence on agenda

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

India and Canada will focus on defence and counter-terrorism cooperation when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next week. Groundwork has been done by the National Security Advisors of both countries ahead of Trudeau’s seven-day visit to India from Saturday, sources said.

Trudeau will hold wide-ranging talks with PM Modi on February 23. Besides his engagements in Delhi, Trudeau will visit Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar.

Trudeau, who will be accompanied by his wife and three children, will visit Taj Mahal on February 18. The next day he will travel to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram. He will also visit Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and participate in an event at IIM-Ahmedabad. On February 20, he will visit Mumbai where he will hold meetings with top business leaders and meet representatives of Indian film industry to explore opportunities in cinema.

The next day, the Canadian PM will travel to Amritsar and visit the Golden Temple. He will return to Delhi the same day. Trudeau is scheduled to visit Jama Masjid and a cricket ground here on February 22 besides delivering a lecture at a gathering of Canadian and Indian business leaders. ENS

