Amarinder Singh meets Justin Trudeau, gives list of names of those linked to Khalistan movement

Amarinder Singh tweeted: “Pleasure meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. Look forward to my talks with him for further strengthening Indo-Canadian ties.” (Source: Twitter/Amarinder Singh) Amarinder Singh tweeted: “Pleasure meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. Look forward to my talks with him for further strengthening Indo-Canadian ties.” (Source: Twitter/Amarinder Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the six ministers who accompanied him to Amritsar. In his 30-minute-long meeting with Trudeau, which he described as “positive”, Amarinder said they have discussed a wide range of issues including issues of trade, cooperation in agriculture and service sector.

The meeting assumes significance as Amarinder, who was upset with Canada for not denouncing the Khalistan movement, had previously said he was not interested in entertaining anyone from the Canadian administration. Last year, Amarinder did not meet Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan Singh during the latter’s visit to the state.

On the issue of Sikh extremist groups in Canada, Amarinder said he gave a list of names of those involved in the Khalistan movement in Canada to the prime minister. He added that Trudeau told him that Canada supports a united India and any differences of opinion will be resolved through appropriate channels.

“I raised the issue of Khalistan as it’s the primary issue between us and there is money coming in from various countries including Canada to create this ruckus. The prime minister is aware of this and he told me that he will look into this. They believe in a united India and they won’t allow anything to come in between us,” he told ANI.

“I am very impressed with the PM, he is sincere,” he added.

The meeting between Amarinder Singh and Justin Trudeau lasted for around 30 minutes. (Source: Twitter/ Amarinder Singh) The meeting between Amarinder Singh and Justin Trudeau lasted for around 30 minutes. (Source: Twitter/ Amarinder Singh)

Earlier in the day, Trudeau and his family visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Justin Trudeau, however, mentioned in the visitor book that he was well received at Golden Temple. Trudeau was also honoured inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Gurbachan Singh also attempted to honour Trudeau but couldn’t as it was not on the schedule.

“What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility,” wrote Trudeau in Golden Temple visitor book.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd