Fresh row during Trudeau’s visit: Convicted Khalistani militant among dinner guests, invite later scrapped

Jaspal Atwal photographed with Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 February (ANI Twitter/ CBCNews) Jaspal Atwal photographed with Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 February (ANI Twitter/ CBCNews)

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani militant who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, was photographed alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Trudeau in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the image shared by CBCNews, Sophie is seen with Atwal, who was convicted of the attempted murder of Indian cabinet minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986. He was one of four men who ambushed and shot at Sidhu’s car. The news portal also shared a picture of Atwal alongside Canadia Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohni in the same event in Mumbai.

Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, photographed with Jaspal Atwal at an event in Mumbai on February (ANI Twitter/CBCNews) Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, photographed with Jaspal Atwal at an event in Mumbai on February (ANI Twitter/CBCNews)

Atwal was also invited to a formal dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Thursday, but the invitation was later rescinded. The dinner is being hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner.

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986, he was one of four men who ambushed & shot at Sidhu’s car. (Pic: Invite to Jaspal Atwal for dinner with Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau, Source: CBC News) pic.twitter.com/dqZpWEwgls — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Trudeau’s week-long state visit to India, his first as the Canadian PM, has already been marred with controversies with the foreign media stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government has given a cold welcome to the Canadian prime minister.

Yesterday Trudeau met Captain Amarinder Singh where he assured the Punjab Chief Minister that Canada did not support any separatist movement in India or elsewhere.

During the 40-minute meeting between the two leaders, Singh handed over to Trudeau a list of nine “Category A” Canada-based operatives allegedly involved in hate crimes in Punjab by financing and supplying weapons for terrorist activities and radicalising youth and children here. READ MORE

