Justin Trudeau in India LIVE updates: Canadian PM received by PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Justin Trudea in India LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi receives his Canadian counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday in New Delhi (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) Justin Trudea in India LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi receives his Canadian counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday in New Delhi (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Friday. Trudeau was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning, where he was received by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and members of the Union Cabinet. They are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at around noon.

Taking to Twitter a day before the meeting, PM Modi said he was looking forward to the meeting and holding talks on further strengthening ties between the two countries. “I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries,” Modi tweeted yesterday.

