Justin Trudeau in India LIVE updates: Canadian PM received by PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Friday. Trudeau was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning, where he was received by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and members of the Union Cabinet. They are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at around noon.
Taking to Twitter a day before the meeting, PM Modi said he was looking forward to the meeting and holding talks on further strengthening ties between the two countries. “I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries,” Modi tweeted yesterday.
Trudeau's visit to India has been mired in controversy. The latest issues to dampen the mood? Canada-based Khalistani activist, convicted in the attempted murder of a Punjab Minister in 1986, was invited to two events organised for Trudeau, in Mumbai and Delhi. After it kicked up a row, the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi said it had rescinded the invitation last night. Meanwhile, a Canadian journalist who protested PM Modi's visit to Canada in 2015, is also part of Trudeau's delegation to India.
The Trudeaus visited the Taj Mahal in Agra last Sunday.
Read The Indian Express editorial on the trip: "The Taj Mahal portrait is just one of those things that foreign dignitaries tick off their itinerary, before getting on to more serious business. In most cases, it is the Taj’s beauty which towers over its visitors, making it a largely stiff, formal affair. However, the picture of Trudeau, back to the camera, roughhousing the littlest one as the family breaks into peals of laughter around him. Who would have thought this was a prime minister on an official visit — and not a doting family man on a picnic?"
Here are some pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving his Canadian counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. Trudeau arrived in India last Saturday, but this is the first meeting between the two leaders. Later today, they are expected to hold bilateral talks on key sectors of mutual interest including trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and, space.
(Expresss Photo/Praveen Jain)
Trudeau has a packed day ahead in the national capital. He heads to Rajghat now to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, he is expected to hold talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking to Twitter yesterday, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Trudeau. He also tweeted, "I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace."
Replying to his tweet, Trudeau said, "She remembers it well, @narendramodi! It's been great to visit so far - we'll see you today."
Trudeau was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Cabinet. He has a busy day ahead of him. Read his itinerary today here.
Welcome to our live blog on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India. Trudeau arrived last Saturday and has travelled to several states in the country over the last week. Today, he will meet Narendra Modi and the two Prime Ministers will hold bilateral talks. Follow for latest news and updates.