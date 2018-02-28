Justin Trudeau backs conspiracy theory over Jaspal Atwal’s invite, India denies allegations

Jaspal Atwal photographed with Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20(ANI Twitter/ CBCNews) Jaspal Atwal photographed with Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20(ANI Twitter/ CBCNews)

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to be backing the conspiracy theory regarding the presence of Jaspal Atwal during his visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated that neither the government nor the security agencies had anything to do with the presence of Canada-based Khalistani activist at the event hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner in Mumbai or the invitation issued to him for the Canadian High Commissioner’s reception in New Delhi.

It was reported that Atwal, who was convicted in the attempted murder of a Punjab Minister in 1986, was invited to two events organised for Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Mumbai and Delhi. However, after criticism, Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel cancelled the dinner invitation to the Khalistani activist.

Soon after the controversy, Canadian media, citing an unnamed government source, said that officials in Ottawa believed that Atwal’s presence was an attempt by “rogue” elements in the Indian establishment to embarrass Trudeau on the issue of Sikh separatist activity on Canadian soil.

And while speaking in the Parliament on the issue on Tuesday, Trudeau did not refute the ‘conspiracy theory’. Responding to Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s question about the “allegations” made by the government source, Trudeau said, “Our professional, non-partisan public service does high quality work and when one of our top diplomats and security officials says something to Canadians, it’s because they know it to be true,” reported CBCNews.

Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep S. Sarai, however, took responsibility for inviting Atwal to Trudeau’s reception dinner in New Delhi.

Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, photographed with Jaspal Atwal at an event in Mumbai on February 20 (ANI Twitter/CBCNews) Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, photographed with Jaspal Atwal at an event in Mumbai on February 20 (ANI Twitter/CBCNews)

Reacting to this, MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement, “We have seen the recent exchange in the Parliament of Canada regarding two invitations issued to Jaspal Atwal by the Canadian High Commissioner, for functions hosted in honour of the Canadian Prime Minister in India.”

“Let me categorically state that the Government of India, including the security agencies, had nothing to do with the presence of Jaspal Atwal at the event hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner in Mumbai or the invitation issued to him for the Canadian High Commissioner’s reception in New Delhi. Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and unacceptable,” he added.

Atwal was convicted of attempted murder in 1987, after shooting Malkiat Singh Sidhu, who at the time was visiting family on Vancouver Island. He is a former member of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), a pro-Khalistani outfit that was banned in Canada and designated a terrorist organization in 2003.

