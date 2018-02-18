Justin Trudeau in India LIVE UPDATES: Canadian PM visits Taj Mahal in Agra

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared a photograph of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arriving in India with his wife and three kids. (MEA/Twitter) MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared a photograph of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arriving in India with his wife and three kids. (MEA/Twitter)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived on Saturday for a week-long visit to India. On Sunday, he visited Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife and three kids. Besides his engagements in Delhi, the Canadian PM will also visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar.

Trudeau will also hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on February 23. “Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries,” Trudeau had tweeted on Friday before embarking on the trip.

During his visit, Trudeau will interact with business leaders, representatives of the film industry and students. He will also be visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and participate in an event at IIM-Ahmedabad. Officials said Trudeau’s visit to Gujarat will be the first by a Canadian prime minister.

On February 21, the Canadian prime minister will visit Golden Temple in Amritsar. The next day, he will visit New Delhi’s Jama Masjid, besides delivering a lecture at a gathering of Canadian and Indian business leaders.

The ties between India and Canada have been on an upswing. Approximately 1.4 million Canadians are of Indian heritage and India is Canada’s second largest source of immigrants.

