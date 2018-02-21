Visit to Taj and Sabarmati Ashram, meeting with Shah Rukh Khan: Justin Trudeau’s India visit so far

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his family in India. Trudeau has visited Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai so far. On Wednesday, he will be visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo by PTI and AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his family in India. Trudeau has visited Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai so far. On Wednesday, he will be visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo by PTI and AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first state visit to India has made news mainly for the ‘lukewarm reception’ he received and the touristy photo-ops. The seven-day visit, which includes stops at Agra, Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest. Here’s all you need to know about Trudeau’s visit:

Schedule for Wednesday

Welcome hoardings installed by Punjab government outside circuit house ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit in Amritsar. (Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh) Welcome hoardings installed by Punjab government outside circuit house ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit in Amritsar. (Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Canadian PM, who is also referred as ‘Justin Singh’ for reaching out to the Sikh community in Canada, will be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Amritsar today besides visiting the Golden Temple. The meeting is being watched closely because of the perception around Trudeau’s soft approach to Sikh extremist groups in his country. In the past, Singh has alleged that some of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers are Khalistani sympathisers. Read more here.

Trudeau’s travels so far

Justin Trudeau with his Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and children, Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (The Canadian Press via AP) Justin Trudeau with his Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and children, Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (The Canadian Press via AP)

A visit to the Taj Mahal

Trudeau’s first stopover at the Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien on Sunday. The Canadian PM said this was his second visit to the Taj. “About 35 years ago, when I was 11 years, I came to India on an official trip with my father (former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau). I had come down to see Agra from New Delhi to see the Taj Mahal. For me to be present on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice,” he said

Trudeau playing with son. (PTI) Trudeau playing with son. (PTI)

Later in the day he visited a rescued elephants care centre run by animal welfare organisation Wildlife SOS in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. They also fed the elephants and interacted with Wildlife SOS founders, veterinarians and caregivers. The day ended with a dinner hosted by Canada High Commissioner to India, Nadir Patel.

Canada PM arrives in ‘vibrant Gujarat’

On day three of his visit, Trudeau and his family visited Gujarat on Monday and were received at the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport by Gujarat Minister Ganpat Vasava and State Chief Secretary. First stop in Gujarat was the Sabarmati Ashram where the 46-year-old leader paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also tried his hand at the spinning the wheel. “A beautiful place of peace, humanity and truth that is as needed today as ever,” he wrote in the visitor’s book at the Sabarmati Ashram.

The Canadian PM then proceeded to the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, following which he visited the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, for a town hall. The Canadian PM interacted with the students and said Canada was open to immigration.

Trudeau with family in Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Trudeau with family in Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Mumbai Darshan

On Tuesday, Trudeau spent his day in Mumbai interacting with top business leaders and representatives of the film industry. Reports suggest this was a part of Canada’s efforts to lure more Bollywood producers to shoot in their country. Pictures of the Canadian PM with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar were splashed all across social media. Read more here.

Speaking at an event organised by the Canada-India Mumbai Business Forum at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba, Trudeau said that at a time the world is closing in on the issue of immigration, Canada has opened its doors as it is a “positive advantage” to be open to international talent. In conversation with ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar later, Trudeau said, “We talk about business-to-business, government-to-government. For me, I’d like to think of it as people-to-people. Entrepreneurs working together. Employees-employers figuring out better ways to engage. And also the student connections. In fact, we have 1,25,000 Indian students coming to Canada every year. Coming out of meetings this morning and a few other meetings we have had, we are able to announce today over 5,000 new jobs in Canada and over $1 billion of (Indian) investment in Canada.”

Trudeau, his wife Sophie Grégoire, daughter Ella-Grace Margaret, son Xavier James pose for a photograph with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. (PTI) Trudeau, his wife Sophie Grégoire, daughter Ella-Grace Margaret, son Xavier James pose for a photograph with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. (PTI)

Meeting with PM Narendra Modi

Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart on February 23 and the two leaders will focus on defence and counter-terrorism cooperation. The groundwork has been done by the National Security Advisors of both countries ahead of Trudeau’s visit to India. “Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries,” Trudeau tweeted before leaving for New Delhi with his family.

Canada mainly imports pearls, organic chemicals, pharmaceutical products, textiles, bicycles and motorcycles from India. It exports vegetables, paper, fertilizers, wood pulp, iron and steel and precious stones to India.

Lukewarm reception by the govt?

National and global media is rife with reports of PM Trudeau allegedly being snubbed by the Modi government. The speculations began after the government sent Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Affairs, to receive the Canadian PM at the airport. In the past, PM Modi has broken protocols to personally receive leaders like Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his “good friend”, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi had accompanied Abe and Netanyahu to Gujarat.

Trudeau, however, has downplayed such talk. He dismissed a question from a reporter on Monday that he had been snubbed by Modi, saying

“I have met with the prime minister in various places around the world and looking forward to sitting down with him on Friday.”

Trudeau’s lukewarm reception, according to media reports, was due to India’s concerns about Trudeau’s perceived soft approach to Sikh extremist groups in his country, and those that sympathize with them, Reuters reported. In comments to the media on Monday, however, Trudeau strongly rejected suggestions that Canada was encouraging Sikh extremism, saying Canada’s position of supporting “one united India” had not changed.

