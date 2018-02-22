What an honour to be so well received: Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Express Photo-Rana Simranjit Singh) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Express Photo-Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Golden Temple pulled out all stops to accord a warm welcome to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday. Trudeau, whose week-long visit to India had been noted so far for a lukewarm welcome by his hosts, will have nothing to complain with effusive reception he got in Punjab.

“What an honor to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility,” Trudeau wrote in the Golden Temple visitor’s book after praying at the Harmandir Sahib with his wife, children, and his delegation of ministers.

Justin Trudeau interacts with visitors. (PTI Photo) Justin Trudeau interacts with visitors. (PTI Photo)

At the Amritsar airport, Trudeau was received by Union minister Hardeep Puri and Punjab’s minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who escorted him to the Golden Temple.

Apart from his wife Sophie Grégoire, elder son Xavier James and daughter Margaret, Trudeau was accompanied by his ministers Harjit Sajjan, Navdeep Bains, Bardish Chagger, Kirsty Duncan, and Amarjeet Sohi and 15 Members of Parliament of Canada.

Trudeau and his family members wore Punjabi clothes during the visit, where he was received on arrival by an SGPC delegation including its president Gobind Singh Longowal and former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal.

At the langar. (PTI Photo) At the langar. (PTI Photo)

While elaborate security was deployed at the temple, SGPC volunteers formed a human chain to separate them from common devotees. Trudeau was first taken to the community kitchen of the temple where he and his family members tried their hand at rolling chappatis.

Then he was taken inside the Golden Temple where he was honoured by head priest Jagtar Singh with a Siropa. Trudeau also visited Partition museum near the Golden Temple and spent about 25 minutes there. He left a note on the Tree of Hope writing that the museum was “a poignant reminder that dividing people is never the answer; we must learn to live together and love our differences”.

