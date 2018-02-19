Justin Trudeau India visit LIVE UPDATES: Canadian PM to meet IIM students, film personalities in Mumbai today

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with his family after arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with his family after arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in India on a week-long visit. Trudeau and his family arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 17, 2018. On the agenda is a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on February 23 where talks related to civil nuclear cooperation, space, defence, energy and education are expected to take place.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, a statement from External Affairs Ministry said. Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as the exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will also form important components of the visit, it read.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet top business leaders in Mumbai and visit key monuments, including the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Officials said Trudeau’s visit to Gujarat will be the first by a Canadian prime minister. He will also interact representatives of the film industry and participate in an event at IIM-Ahmedabad.

“Wheels up for India and a busy visit focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries,” Trudeau had tweeted on Friday before embarking on the trip.

