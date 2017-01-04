Justice Virender Singh appointed AFT chairperson

Virender Singh, former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, has been appointed as chairperson of the Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) in New Delhi.

The appointment orders were issued by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. As of now, only seven out of the total 17 benches of the AFT are functional across the country.

Justice Virender Singh is based in Chandigarh and had been a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court from July 2002 to April 2007. Thereafter, he was transferred to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. Later, he took over as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court in November 2014 and retired from the post in October last year.