Justice UD Salvi appointed officiating chief of National Green Tribunal

The government has appointed Justice U D Salvi as officiating chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) following the superannuation of Justice Swatanter Kumar.

Sources said Salvi is likely to remain in the saddle until his retirement on February 13, 2018, as the five-member panel, which was introduced in June this year to recommend the chairperson candidate, is yet to meet even once.

The selection panel is headed by the Chief Justice of India or his nominee, with other members recommended by or from the Environment Ministry. Earlier, the Chief Justice had the exclusive domain to recommend a judge for the post.

While deliberating, the new panel will do away with the earlier condition that the NGT can only be headed by a former Supreme Court judge or Chief Justice of a High Court.

NGT’s functioning has been affected by vacancies. With Justice Kumar’s retirement, the green court will be left with less than one-third of its sanctioned strength of 20 officials.

