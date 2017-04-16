Justice should be done to Muslim women, says PM Modi on triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI photo)

Raising the issue of ‘triple talaq’ at the BJP National Executive Meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that justice should be done to Muslim women, according to Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Modi also said that if there are social evils, the society should be woken up and efforts made to provide justice to the victims.

“He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited. We do not want that there is conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister’s spirit,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while briefing reporters.

Tearing into the Opposition for accusing BJP of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in recent polls, Modi said they are trying to churn up rows particularly ahead of the MCD polls. “Opposition is concoction new issues in a factory of some kind. During Delhi Elections, Church attacks were the highlights and during the Bihar Polls ‘Award Wapasi’ was the issue. And right now it is the EVM,” the Prime Minister said during the meeting.

Modi also called on the BJP leaders to maintain caution while making statements and not get carried away with emotions and make untoward remarks. “If there are any complaints, then the matter should be passed on to the party leaders who will convey it to me,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on the BJP to not get too excited over the recent State Assembly Elections victory and ensure they keep the momentum going. “The BJP will launch a special campaign for those 120 Lok Sabha seats which have been out of our reach,” he added. The Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of Party President Amit Shah saying that he was the ideal model of an able strategist.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now