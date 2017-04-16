Justice should be done to Muslim women, says PM Modi on triple talaq

Raising the issue of ‘triple talaq’ at the BJP National Executive Meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that justice should be done to Muslim women, according to Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Modi also said that if there are social evils, the society should be woken up and efforts made to provide justice to the victims.
“He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited. We do not want that there is conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister’s spirit,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while briefing reporters.
Tearing into the Opposition for accusing BJP of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in recent polls, Modi said they are trying to churn up rows particularly ahead of the MCD polls. “Opposition is concoction new issues in a factory of some kind. During Delhi Elections, Church attacks were the highlights and during the Bihar Polls ‘Award Wapasi’ was the issue. And right now it is the EVM,” the Prime Minister said during the meeting.
Modi also called on the BJP leaders to maintain caution while making statements and not get carried away with emotions and make untoward remarks. “If there are any complaints, then the matter should be passed on to the party leaders who will convey it to me,” he said.
The Prime Minister also called on the BJP to not get too excited over the recent State Assembly Elections victory and ensure they keep the momentum going. “The BJP will launch a special campaign for those 120 Lok Sabha seats which have been out of our reach,” he added. The Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of Party President Amit Shah saying that he was the ideal model of an able strategist.
- Apr 16, 2017 at 7:19 pmLooks who's talking. Such a shame.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 7:19 pmyou have not done justice to your own wife maa ke laude bhonkana bandh karReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 7:16 pmUnder Modi, "sabka Sarah, sabka vilas"! Thanks for keeping justice for Muslim women in heart. Where are those, who blamed Modi was anti Muslim?Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 7:02 pmWhile congress and all other regional parties used Muslims as vote bank , Modi is first politicians in India to talk about Muslim welfare in real senseReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 7:19 pmwhat about justice for Jasoda Ben.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 7:01 pmNow the press will b this statement communalReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 6:54 pmwhat about your women in gujrat who wl do justice to her , chaiwala stop dancing to RSSS tunes , come to senses - forgotten how they used advani kalyan singh , maurya and thrown to dustbin -Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 6:50 pmo Modi, Surely justice should be done to the Muslim women who were raped by the RSS terrorists in Gujarat under your rule, the Muslim women raped by the RSS terrorists in Muzafarnagar, Kausar Bi, Israth Jahan, etc. The justice should be by hanging you in public.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 6:46 pm17 crore Muslims in India Half of them are women 8.5 crores 43 are married 3.6 Divorce rate 5/100 2 lakh Not all Muslims believe in triple talaq Not all talaqs are initiated by Men (khula) Not all talaqs are instant. Let us ume half of them are 1 lakh Now let us compare this with other issues: Child Marriage – 12 Crore cases – 84 of them are Hindus Gender gap between male and female 4 crore (more than entire) Muslim female po tion of India that is married) This is mostly due to female feticide which highest among Hindus. Now compare the scale, seriousness and urgency of these issues and check what issue gets media attention. Perhaps it will be make you wonder if media is serious about the welfare of women or they are just peddling a political agenda.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 6:47 pmTriple Talaq is a totally manufactured issue. Did Modi say Talaq to Jashodaben? Issue is fair settlement. Not divorce.Reply
