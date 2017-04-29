Justice S N Dhingra report: Cong says political vendetta, no notice to Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Robert Vadra. (File Photo) Robert Vadra. (File Photo)

Amid reports that Justice S N Dhingra’s report on alleged irregularities in allotment of land licences in Gurgaon has indicted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, the party on Friday alleged political vendetta. It said the commission of inquiry had not even issued a notice to either Vadra or former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. “If there is no notice, how can you write about a person?” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

The Congress did not comment on Priyanka Vadra’s statement that the source of funds for the land she bought and sold in Faridabad “has no relationship whatsoever with “Robert Vadra’s finances and/or Skylight Hospitality and no relationship whatsoever with DLF”. Singhvi said the statement was self-explanatory. The party cautioned the media against publishing contents of the Dhingra report, saying there were two court injunctions against publication of its contents.

“Mr Vadra was not even sent a notice or summons by the commission. Under which rule of law, and we are the world’s largest democracy, have you heard that a report can damn you without even calling you? I am not talking of notice 8B or 8C. No notice at all was sent to Mr Vadra. Can you have a report which says Mr Vadra did this, that and the other when admittedly he received no notice?” Singhvi said at an AICC press conference.

No notice was sent to Hooda either, he said. “Admittedly he never got what is known as the 8B notice. 8B is a section which says I cannot record anything against you as a judge, as a commission of inquiry… if I want to record even a word against you, I have to sent you an 8B notice. It is common, admitted ground.”

“Hooda wrote to the Dhingra commission saying I have received no 8B notice, so send me a general letter. The commission said to Hooda in writing that we are not sending you an 8B notice. If these two facts are correct, then everything you are reading in the commission report which is leaked deliberately can’t be relied upon. It is nullity in law,” he said.

The Congress also accused the BJP of targeting political rivals. “Unless the government has leaked it, the only other person who would have leaked it is Dhingra himself. I don’t want to say more on that,” Singhvi said.

