Justice Ranjan Gogoi appreciates Tripura High Court’s functioning

Justice Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo) Justice Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo)

Justice Ranjan Gogoi of the Supreme Court on Saturday appreciated the Tripura High Court for setting a precedence in reducing pendency of cases. “While other High Courts are struggling to dispose pending cases, High Court of Tripura has made remarkable achievement in reducing pendency. Since its inspection (March 2013), pending cases have been reduced from 6619 to 2883. It is a precedence”, he said.

Justice Gogoi was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the new administrative building in High Court premises in Agartala. “Yearly inflow of cases in High Court and other district level courts in Tripura is on the rise. The High Court has taken a bold step to organize mega lok adalat to ensure speedy disposal of cases including motor accidents”, he said.

Noting that Bar and Bench are two wings of judiciary, Justice Gogoi said the registry has also a role to play in ensuring speedy justice delivery system. “High Court of Tripura will continue to live up to the people’s expectation in the days come”, he said. Law Minister Tapan Chakraborty and Chief Justice of High Court of Tripura Justice T Veipai also spoke on the occasion. Despite financial constraint, the state government has sanctioned Rs. 19.17 crore for setting up of the new administrative building, Chakraborty said.

