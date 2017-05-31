‘Justice Narang should recuse from inquiry’

Sukhpal Singh Khaira has demanded that Justice JS Narang (retd) should recuse himself from the one-man judicial inquiry ordered by the Punjab CM into the sand mine auction. (File) Sukhpal Singh Khaira has demanded that Justice JS Narang (retd) should recuse himself from the one-man judicial inquiry ordered by the Punjab CM into the sand mine auction. (File)

AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira has demanded that Justice JS Narang (retd) should recuse himself from the one-man judicial inquiry ordered by the Punjab CM into the sand mine auction. Releasing record from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Khaira said that Justice Narang’s son, Amitjeet Singh Narang, was counsel of Rana Prabhdeep Singh, nephew of Rana Gurjeet Singh.

“This clearly exposes the close relations and counsel-client arrangement between the families of Justice JS Narang and accused Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh,” said Khaira. As per the details released by Khaira, A S Narang appeared for Rana Prabhdeep Singh in the High Court on May 3 in a bail application matter before Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa. Justice Narang was not available for comments and his staff said that he was “busy in a meeting”. Amitjeet Singh Narang did not respond to phone calls made to him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App